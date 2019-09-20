Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Stock “Underweight” Rating Reconfirmed at Barclays Capital; The Price Objective is Set to GBX 115.00; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 245 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 287 cut down and sold stock positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 183.70 million shares, down from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 205 Increased: 184 New Position: 61.

Barclays Capital currently has a GBX 115.00 target price per share on the 659.39M GBP market cap company or 1.68% upside potential. In a research report revealed to investors and clients on Friday morning, Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) stock had its “Underweight” Rating reconfirmed by investment analysts at Barclays Capital.

General Electric Co holds 96.24% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation for 19.02 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 9.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gates Capital Management Inc. has 5.21% invested in the company for 1.73 million shares. The Florida-based Dudley & Shanley Inc. has invested 5.17% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 987,846 shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.94 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 43.16 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 777,345 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80M for 18.08 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More news for Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Has Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does Bakkavor Group plc’s (LON:BAKK) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 0.35% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 113.8. About 16,836 shares traded. Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.