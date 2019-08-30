Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

We will be comparing the differences between Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 25 0.96 N/A 0.10 256.46 NOW Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NOW Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baker Hughes a GE company. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Baker Hughes a GE company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than NOW Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Baker Hughes a GE company and NOW Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.91 beta means Baker Hughes a GE company’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, NOW Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company. Its rival NOW Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. NOW Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Baker Hughes a GE company and NOW Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$32.5 is Baker Hughes a GE company’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.54%. On the other hand, NOW Inc.’s potential upside is 33.67% and its average target price is $16. The results provided earlier shows that Baker Hughes a GE company appears more favorable than NOW Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Baker Hughes a GE company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company has stronger performance than NOW Inc.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats on 8 of the 12 factors NOW Inc.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.