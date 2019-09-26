Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Reaches $23.51 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (HVBTF) Raised By 1153.54%

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) had an increase of 1153.54% in short interest. HVBTF’s SI was 159,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1153.54% from 12,700 shares previously. With 923,000 avg volume, 0 days are for HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s short sellers to cover HVBTF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 62,207 shares traded. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 1.64M shares traded. Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) has declined 26.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BHGE News: 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.09; 02/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Oil Rigs Up 137 From Last Year — Baker Hughes; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 28/05/2018 – SNAM SRG.Ml – WILL DETERMINE BY END OF 2018 THE FEASIBILITY OF THE FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF FOUR SMALL-SCALE LIQUEFACTION PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – STATOIL AWARDS BHGE TURBOMACHINERY EQUIPMENT CONTRACT FOR JOHAN; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 27/04/2018 – U.S. Gas Rigs Up Three to 195 — Baker Hughes; 25/05/2018 – U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL RIGS FOR SECOND MONTH IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHESThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $24.14B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $21.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHGE worth $2.17 billion less.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. The company has market cap of $53.15 million. The firm focuses on building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It currently has negative earnings. It mines multiple cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, Monero, and ZCash.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.14 billion. The firm offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It has a 68.74 P/E ratio. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities.

Among 2 analysts covering Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baker Hughes has $3700 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is 34.71% above currents $23.51 stock price. Baker Hughes had 3 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, September 12 report.

Analysts await Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.19 per share. BHGE’s profit will be $256.65M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Baker Hughes, a GE company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

