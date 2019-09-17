Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Reaches $23.40 After 3.00% Down Move; Fortis Inchares (FTS) Shorts Raised By 2.03%

The stock of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.01M shares traded. Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) has declined 26.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BHGE News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. drillers add oil rigs for sixth consecutive week -Baker Hughes; 16/03/2018 – U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL RIGS FOR 7TH WEEK IN EIGHT -BAKER HUGHES; 05/04/2018 – SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS- DEAL ALLOWS MODIFICATIONS IN EVENT OF MARKET DETERIORATION, EITHER PARTY HAS RIGHT TO CANCEL DEAL WITH 6-MONTHS’ NOTICE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes Orders, Backlog Rise Despite Missing Revenue Target — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 29/03/2018 – US NATURAL GAS DRILLERS ADD THREE IN WEEK TO MARCH 29 – BAKER HUGHESThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $24.29 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $22.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHGE worth $728.82 million less.

Analysts await Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.19 per share. BHGE’s profit will be $259.55M for 23.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Baker Hughes, a GE company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baker Hughes has $3700 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is 35.34% above currents $23.4 stock price. Baker Hughes had 3 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.29 billion. The firm offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It has a 68.41 P/E ratio. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities.

More notable recent Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GE closes Baker Hughes sale – Houston Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE upsizes multibillion-dollar Baker Hughes stock sale – Houston Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE to give up majority control of Baker Hughes after share sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Baker Hughes, a GE Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Baker Hughes a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.