Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Reaches $21.76 After 9.00% Up Move; MY Size (MYSZ) Sellers Decreased By 5.2% Their Shorts

The stock of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) has declined 26.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BHGE News: 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 05/04/2018 – SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS INC – SDP WILL NOW SERVE AN EXPANDED MARKET THROUGHOUT U.S; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 07/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES REPORTS FEB. 2018 INTL RIG COUNTS 979; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – MARKET FORECASTS POINT TO A SUPPLY – DEMAND REBALANCE IN THE 2022 TO 2023 TIMEFRAME; 28/05/2018 – SNAM SRG.Ml – WILL DETERMINE BY END OF 2018 THE FEASIBILITY OF THE FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF FOUR SMALL-SCALE LIQUEFACTION PLANTS; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES 1Q REV. $5.40B, EST. $5.42B; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for first week in three -Baker Hughes; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL RIGS FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK -BAKER HUGHES; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in AsiaThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $22.59 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $23.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHGE worth $2.03B more.

MY Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. MYSZ’s SI was 630,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 665,100 shares previously. With 390,600 avg volume, 2 days are for MY Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s short sellers to cover MYSZ’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.0147 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4753. About 24,405 shares traded. My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has declined 33.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. The company has market cap of $15.12 million. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables clients to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their clients by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014.