Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Comparing side by side

Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.05 N/A 0.10 256.46 Schlumberger Limited 41 1.53 N/A 1.50 26.58

In table 1 we can see Baker Hughes a GE company and Schlumberger Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Schlumberger Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Baker Hughes a GE company. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Baker Hughes a GE company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta means Baker Hughes a GE company’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Schlumberger Limited’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Schlumberger Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Baker Hughes a GE company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company and Schlumberger Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50

$32.5 is Baker Hughes a GE company’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.02%. Schlumberger Limited on the other hand boasts of a $49.17 average price target and a 35.01% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Baker Hughes a GE company is looking more favorable than Schlumberger Limited, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares and 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares. Baker Hughes a GE company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company was more bullish than Schlumberger Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Schlumberger Limited beats Baker Hughes a GE company.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.