Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Comparing side by side

Since Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 25 0.95 N/A 0.10 256.46 MRC Global Inc. 16 0.26 N/A 0.52 29.90

Table 1 highlights Baker Hughes a GE company and MRC Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MRC Global Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Baker Hughes a GE company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Baker Hughes a GE company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MRC Global Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Baker Hughes a GE company and MRC Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Baker Hughes a GE company is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. MRC Global Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, MRC Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MRC Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company and MRC Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 MRC Global Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average price target of Baker Hughes a GE company is $32.5, with potential upside of 49.84%. On the other hand, MRC Global Inc.’s potential upside is 59.11% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MRC Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares and 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, MRC Global Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company has weaker performance than MRC Global Inc.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Baker Hughes a GE company.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.