Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Baker Hughes a GE company has 99% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Baker Hughes a GE company
|0.00%
|0.40%
|0.30%
|Industry Average
|2.08%
|24.78%
|8.61%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Baker Hughes a GE company
|N/A
|25
|256.46
|Industry Average
|49.44M
|2.38B
|69.61
Baker Hughes a GE company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Baker Hughes a GE company is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Baker Hughes a GE company
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|2.03
|2.58
$36 is the consensus target price of Baker Hughes a GE company, with a potential upside of 72.33%. The rivals have a potential upside of 50.11%. Based on the results shown earlier, Baker Hughes a GE company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Baker Hughes a GE company
|2.13%
|0.83%
|7.81%
|6.06%
|-26.81%
|18.09%
|Industry Average
|5.12%
|6.58%
|10.34%
|19.55%
|24.64%
|36.00%
For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
Baker Hughes a GE company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Baker Hughes a GE company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baker Hughes a GE company.
Volatility and Risk
Baker Hughes a GE company has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s rivals’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Baker Hughes a GE company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Baker Hughes a GE company’s peers beat Baker Hughes a GE company.
Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.
