Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baker Hughes a GE company has 99% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.40% 0.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company N/A 25 256.46 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Baker Hughes a GE company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Baker Hughes a GE company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

$36 is the consensus target price of Baker Hughes a GE company, with a potential upside of 72.33%. The rivals have a potential upside of 50.11%. Based on the results shown earlier, Baker Hughes a GE company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Baker Hughes a GE company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Baker Hughes a GE company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Baker Hughes a GE company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Volatility and Risk

Baker Hughes a GE company has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s rivals’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Baker Hughes a GE company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Baker Hughes a GE company’s peers beat Baker Hughes a GE company.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.