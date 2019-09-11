Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 24 0.98 N/A 0.10 256.46 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 highlights Baker Hughes a GE company and Andeavor Logistics LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Andeavor Logistics LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Baker Hughes a GE company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Baker Hughes a GE company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Andeavor Logistics LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Baker Hughes a GE company and Andeavor Logistics LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta means Baker Hughes a GE company’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Andeavor Logistics LP’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Andeavor Logistics LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Baker Hughes a GE company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Baker Hughes a GE company and Andeavor Logistics LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

Baker Hughes a GE company’s upside potential is 34.80% at a $32.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares are held by institutional investors while 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company has 18.09% stronger performance while Andeavor Logistics LP has -0.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Andeavor Logistics LP.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.