Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $316,200 as Stock Value Declined; As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 1403.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 32,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 35,339 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.35. About 233,492 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 1.33 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares to 1,598 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,309 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 281,951 shares. Cap Guardian Tru owns 25,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 43,102 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.78% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 350 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust accumulated 8,732 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 25,653 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9,907 shares. Advisers Ltd Co invested in 389,744 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tdam Usa owns 27,798 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 234,654 shares. 19,380 are held by Westwood Holdings. Epoch Inv invested 0.61% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 582 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mountain Prov Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MDM) by 350,619 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,194 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Y or CINF: Which Property & Casualty Insurer is a Better Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moody Bancshares Division accumulated 14,664 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 181,871 shares. London Of Virginia reported 2.59M shares. Bessemer Group invested in 14,900 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 737,368 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 345,080 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp stated it has 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 2.00 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 15,700 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Farmers Company holds 38,353 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Wealthquest Corp holds 4,850 shares.