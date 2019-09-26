Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped Holding in Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) as Stock Rose; Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Its Prologis Reit (PLD) Position by $2.63 Million; Market Value Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 29,900 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.02 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,500 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank Of. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Chicago Equity Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 46,465 shares. 6,800 were reported by Alberta Invest Management. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability reported 54,682 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.01% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 4,500 shares. 12,898 are owned by Bancorp Of America De. Geode Mngmt invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 21,760 shares or 0% of the stock. 880,396 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 47,081 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability reported 92,212 shares stake. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.07 million shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 31,520 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 9,778 shares to 9,120 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,850 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 123,715 shares. 29,211 were accumulated by Yhb Inv Advisors. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,861 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% or 10,705 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.52 million shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc invested in 7,747 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 20.39M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 27,813 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Barclays Pcl reported 1.45M shares. Ima Wealth holds 272 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.91 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.