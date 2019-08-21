Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped By $1.17 Million Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position; Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY) Sentiment Is 0.93

Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 13 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 14 sold and reduced their stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.64 million shares, down from 4.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stake by 123.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc acquired 6,555 shares as Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 11,870 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 5,315 last quarter. Lam Research Corp. now has $30.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 184,207 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,250 shares. 45,215 are owned by Bokf Na. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,494 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 57,770 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 11,625 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 365,110 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.4% or 227,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 150 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited has 4,807 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 69,859 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. United Fire Grp invested 0.44% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.47% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Brinker Inc has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,377 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $180 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 4.46% above currents $207.97 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, July 8. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Kroger (NYSE:KR) stake by 23,324 shares to 194,285 valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) stake by 1,730 shares and now owns 49,163 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. for 536,061 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 40,572 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.31% invested in the company for 644,003 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 444,795 shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 12,829 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.