Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed Its Ugi (UGI) Holding; Shorts at KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES (KALTF) Lowered By 58.97%

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Ugi Corp (UGI) stake by 65.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc analyzed 8,835 shares as Ugi Corp (UGI)'s stock declined 5.51%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 4,701 shares with $261,000 value, down from 13,536 last quarter. Ugi Corp now has $8.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 579,341 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF) had a decrease of 58.97% in short interest. KALTF’s SI was 59,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 58.97% from 145,500 shares previously. With 688,900 avg volume, 0 days are for KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s short sellers to cover KALTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.034. About 5,303 shares traded. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $16.41 million. It is developing a clinical-stage cannabidiol medicine to prevent and treat graft versus host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 17.10 million were reported by Blackrock. California State Teachers Retirement System has 278,490 shares. Colony Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 31,906 shares. Channing Cap invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt reported 3,755 shares. Moreover, Whitnell has 0.08% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,750 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stillwater Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 4,876 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 15,021 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 225,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,907 shares. 445,114 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,793 shares.