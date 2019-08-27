Baker Ellis Asset Management Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $396,900 as Valuation Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.