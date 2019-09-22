Baker Ellis Asset Management Stake in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Has Upped by $4.22 Million; As Echostar Cmn (SATS) Valuation Rose, Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 2953.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 162,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 167,930 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 2.74M shares traded or 57.50% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 267,189 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 216,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 15.53M shares. Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 606 shares. 5,466 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 5,562 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 28,813 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 251,700 shares stake. 1.41M are owned by Victory Cap Management Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1.11M shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 107,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. J Goldman Co LP has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Weiss Multi holds 235,802 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Intl Group Inc reported 318,157 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,612 shares to 36,672 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,598 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,600 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv holds 38,579 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,473 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 363,656 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Llc stated it has 6,754 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Roosevelt Inv, New York-based fund reported 10,592 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Mad River stated it has 0.92% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Quaker Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 11.21% or 622,714 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 768 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). The Australia-based Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 103,835 are owned by Brandywine Glob Limited Liability.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (NYSE:PEP) by 19,500 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.