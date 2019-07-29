Baker Ellis Asset Management Stake In Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Was Has Raised; Coca (KO) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 9.18 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $210.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN sold 1,692 shares worth $304,560.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 14,688 shares to 288,382 shares, valued at $35.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.08 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

