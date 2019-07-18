Baker Ellis Asset Management Stake in Kroger (KR) Has Cut by $559,776 as Stock Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Upped Holding

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,285 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 217,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 861,035 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 1.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.55 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

