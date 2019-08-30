Baker Ellis Asset Management Stake In J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Was Increased; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Increased by One Capital Management Llc

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $170.68. About 1.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 1.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 202,163 shares. Bailard holds 14,904 shares. Stanley has 28,209 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 132,812 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Ltd Llc Ca holds 1.44% or 19,150 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 386,426 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 3.14 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,935 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 122 shares. Grimes And Inc reported 2,095 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 100,476 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 0.21% or 18,536 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 36,445 shares.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,459 shares to 21,575 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,707 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares to 76,647 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.