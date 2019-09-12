Baker Ellis Asset Management Raised Its Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Stake by $611,630; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) by $338,952 as Stock Value Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 136,794 shares traded or 73.17% up from the average. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,965 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 29,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.01. About 1.35 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton has 176,200 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Harber Asset reported 236,713 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 6,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 516 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 2,668 shares. 92,212 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. Morgan Stanley stated it has 21,597 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 187 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 5 shares. Int Gp reported 8,996 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 21,683 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 10,700 shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 285,030 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares to 13,309 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,598 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 3,194 shares to 37,762 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 20,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

