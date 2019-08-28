Baker Ellis Asset Management Position In Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Was Has Lifted; Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $648,000

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 132,840 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 141,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 133,297 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 684,730 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Appoints Kathie Andrade to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Brink’s (BCO) Announces Kathie Andrade to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Reports Second-Quarter Results, Affirms Full-Year Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 1,505 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 55,000 shares. Advisory Rech reported 558,429 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.19% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 804,545 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.61 million shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Group reported 130,222 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 7,775 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Citigroup owns 13,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 80,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 164,225 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 576,290 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 41,964 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,892 shares. 17,885 are held by Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. $217,170 worth of stock was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Lam Research (LRCX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.