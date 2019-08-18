Baker Ellis Asset Management Position in Kroger (KR) Cut by $559,776; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $2.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 194,285 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 217,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6.03M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 798,268 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Lyft, PAR Technology, and AmerisourceBergen Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $27.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council owns 60,000 shares. 8.49 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.05M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.01% or 788 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 4,256 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 35,616 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 217 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 42,788 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 425,006 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 194,412 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.