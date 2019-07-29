Baker Ellis Asset Management Position in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $379,095

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $341.23. About 1.00M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $116.9. About 2.45M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgar Lomax Co Va invested in 1.63% or 62,150 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 1,867 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc holds 0.13% or 17,642 shares in its portfolio. 17,517 are held by Fiduciary. 63 are held by Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,036 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilltop invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Field & Main State Bank has 1.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biondo Ltd Llc has 12,295 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Com accumulated 3,010 shares. 6,122 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Plancorp Ltd Com invested in 34,439 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares to 306,945 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 10,594 shares to 42,478 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.