Baker Ellis Asset Management Position in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Boosted by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Position in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Has Cut by $2.13 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $825.22. About 206,493 shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakworth has invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arga Investment Management LP holds 0.52% or 34,367 shares. Cincinnati Financial holds 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,000 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 410,484 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 1.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 267,875 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited reported 232,131 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Guardian Invest Management stated it has 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arete Wealth Advsr Llc accumulated 25,519 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 2,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alps Advisors has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Missouri-based Terril Brothers has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.22% or 76,309 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt Inc owns 600 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Prudential Fincl holds 26,450 shares. Connable Office stated it has 1,735 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.2% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Td Asset owns 27,928 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd invested in 1,818 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Lc has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 7 shares. California-based Advisor Prns Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fort Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 243 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.17% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 155 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. 5,755 shares were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael, worth $3.83 million. Vadala Shawn also sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. Magloth Christian had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.00M. FILLIOL OLIVER A also sold $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. MAERKI HANS ULRICH also sold $4.78M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 40.53 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,757 shares to 338,558 shares, valued at $39.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).