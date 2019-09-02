Baker Ellis Asset Management Lowered Its Ugi (UGI) Position by $485,925; Shares Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Pitcairn Company Trimmed Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 2.87M shares traded or 77.25% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 771 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,602 shares to 8,438 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63 million for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

