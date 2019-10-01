Baker Ellis Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $4.22 Million as Valuation Rose; American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Stake Has Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 2953.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 162,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 167,930 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 1.48M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 4.72 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 11,967 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 25,700 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.28% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 100,305 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 21,300 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 22,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 5,562 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 36,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 66,693 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com reported 195 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 606 shares in its portfolio. Synovus has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% stake. South Dakota Council stated it has 37,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 491,556 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,715 shares to 5,305 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,850 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

