Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $570,024; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Value Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.20 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 50,785 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 40,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 153,491 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 1.45M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 9,778 shares to 9,120 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,672 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.05M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

