Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stake by $1.17 Million; Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 939,462 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 41,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.15M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares to 74,587 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 20,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Fltg Rate Non Cum Preferred Stock Series A declares $0.2528 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Service Group Inc accumulated 475,709 shares. 283 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Wells Fargo Mn has 5.36 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability stated it has 41,703 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 270,808 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 15,785 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 6.77 million shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 16.24 million were reported by Franklin Resources. Moors Cabot reported 56,668 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 38,336 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,780 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.16% or 15,628 shares. The West Virginia-based City Holdg has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fdx invested in 38,190 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, AMAT, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 235,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd holds 0.11% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.07% or 40,058 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Lc reported 0.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 138 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 53,771 shares. Lazard Asset, New York-based fund reported 55,414 shares. Globeflex Cap LP has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,700 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ent Financial Corporation reported 1,007 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 6,671 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).