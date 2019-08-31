Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased Holding in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by $1.17 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by $2.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 14.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 14.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 23.97M shares traded or 80.25% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GREW NEARLY 30 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $43.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 0.25% stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 2,830 shares. Earnest Prtn reported 90 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Utah Retirement reported 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Swedbank invested 0.35% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Everence Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bluecrest Cap Limited invested in 5,100 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4.32% or 32,200 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 107,896 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 29,873 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 6,555 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 37,747 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.