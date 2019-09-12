Baker Ellis Asset Management Holds Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP); Central Bank & Trust Co Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 72,390 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, up from 55,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 50,785 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 40,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 725,194 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A)

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders; The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Encourages Molson Shareholder to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stake Your Claim in Canadian Cannabis with Hexo Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Molson Coors Tapped Out on Global Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “TAP Stock Sinks After Analyst Drubbing – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares to 1,598 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 31,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,781 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 299,770 are held by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Kames Cap Public Limited holds 0.04% or 25,085 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 0.7% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 100,125 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,629 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ckw Fincl Grp holds 750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,923 are owned by Oxbow. Centre Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.93% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fil Limited stated it has 0.08% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 220,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 22,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 209,151 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 25,148 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,041 shares to 33,388 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 30,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,767 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson invested in 4,647 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 5,944 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Everett Harris And Ca invested in 216,223 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 409,169 shares for 8.93% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia has invested 0.74% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Lateef Investment Limited Partnership has 3.25% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2,046 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Axa has 671,600 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Llc reported 4,664 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv stated it has 190,537 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 1,363 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.05 million are held by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership.