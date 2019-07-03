Baker Ellis Asset Management Holding in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Upped as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position by $13.50 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.53M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 254,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656.82 million, up from 11.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 9,290 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Midas Corporation accumulated 1.07% or 14,000 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Johnson Inc reported 5,890 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 22,024 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1.45M shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 2,228 shares stake. Greenwood Associate has invested 0.16% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Middleton And Inc Ma reported 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 12,639 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 153,775 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 23,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,285 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Heckart Christine sold $354,616.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49M on Tuesday, January 8.