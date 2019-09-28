Baker Ellis Asset Management Holding in Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Raised by $611,630 as Market Value Rose; As Philip Morris (PM) Share Value Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Holding by $71.78 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 35,970 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 15,522 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 billion, down from 16,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association owns 19,754 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,642 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 21,754 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 5 shares. Axa owns 25,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 378,760 shares. 37,052 were reported by Intrepid Capital Incorporated. Morgan Stanley accumulated 21,597 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.07% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). River Road Asset Ltd has 0.59% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 90,178 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has 0.45% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). American reported 8,996 shares stake. Citigroup reported 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,163 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 141,309 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 242,435 shares. Northstar Group Inc owns 4,816 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com stated it has 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 21,042 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc invested in 1.41M shares. Narwhal Mngmt holds 20,014 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 707,222 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc owns 13,600 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Co stated it has 5,645 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 20,048 were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited. Horrell Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 30 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Llc accumulated 1,450 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 124 shares to 93,944 shares, valued at $13.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU).