Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by $1.17 Million; Colonial Trust Advisors Holds Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 45,545 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 41,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment accumulated 50,300 shares. Shelton accumulated 2,830 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.18% or 207,722 shares in its portfolio. 42,065 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Wade G W owns 3,592 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) has 37,354 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com reported 90 shares. 11,187 were accumulated by Wellington Llp. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.34% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp holds 0.03% or 99,283 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 518,446 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 3.08 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,141 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Indiana-based Kessler Invest Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) owns 5,168 shares. 1,171 are owned by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Rockland Trust Company has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,127 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Georgia-based Narwhal Cap has invested 1.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.04M are owned by Strs Ohio. Middleton Ma holds 38,283 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.