Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $570,024; Share Value Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose While Cortland Advisers Cut by $4.55 Million Its Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 23,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 142,653 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.53 million, down from 166,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $190.88. About 613,198 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 50,785 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 40,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A)

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26 million for 33.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 42,505 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,757 shares. 60,600 are owned by Intact Inv Management. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,323 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 1.2% or 107,864 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 7,395 shares. 111,536 are held by Asset One. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.01% or 65,300 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0.12% or 271,730 shares. Westpac Corp reported 31,184 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.37% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 31,172 shares to 11,781 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,850 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.