Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding by $1.17 Million; As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 705,575 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 215,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 237,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 149,066 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc. by 53,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,400 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.02% or 1.05M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 17,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 55 were accumulated by Smithfield Com. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 40,900 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.13% or 80,858 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 56,800 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 3,500 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 124,164 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Texas-based Smith Graham Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Pzena Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 189,381 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.03% stake. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.05% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings holds 1.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1,150 shares. National Pension holds 0.14% or 197,679 shares. 1,595 are owned by First Foundation. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 92,806 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 22,821 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Altfest L J And invested in 0.21% or 20,601 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bbt Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 2,393 shares. Apriem Advisors invested in 0.06% or 1,230 shares. Chem Fincl Bank holds 4,014 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.05% or 29,873 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 1.14% or 37,470 shares in its portfolio.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 10,594 shares to 42,478 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).