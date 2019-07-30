Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Ugi (UGI) Position; 7 Analysts Covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Ugi Corp (UGI) stake by 65.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as Ugi Corp (UGI)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 4,701 shares with $261,000 value, down from 13,536 last quarter. Ugi Corp now has $8.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 200,953 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity. 11,000 shares were sold by Kopczynski Casey C., worth $507,844.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 81,949 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 23,379 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0.02% or 594,382 shares. Moreover, Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 1,550 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 15,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Advisers Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Glenmede Na owns 5,180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Int Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 22,685 shares. 2,100 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 74,351 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 24,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 168,459 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 5,391 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87 million for 64.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

