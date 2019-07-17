Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.27 Million Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake By $4.28 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) stake by 51.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as Papa Johns Intl (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 79,049 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 161,374 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl now has $1.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 129,231 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 60,293 shares with $2.91M value, down from 86,853 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $85.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 2.71M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Shaq Deal: 7 Things About Shaquille Oâ€™Nealâ€™s $4.1M Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy as Retail Sales Defy Expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99 million for 51.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,724 are held by Geode Capital Ltd. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 10,902 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 44,770 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 66,300 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 4,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant owns 52,000 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 429,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 15,627 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 40,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought $141,969 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Citigroup maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fil reported 6.96M shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.03M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has 78,500 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. American Century Cos stated it has 8.68M shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 41,101 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 14,667 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.54% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Interocean Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 326,688 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,830 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd owns 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,730 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 143,832 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. $758,956 worth of stock was sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4.

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.