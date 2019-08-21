Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Us Bancorp (USB) Position; Bridgeway Capital Management Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 17,100 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 100,017 shares with $14.11 million value, down from 117,117 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $119.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 1.13M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 60,293 shares with $2.91 million value, down from 86,853 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $81.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 826,415 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.67 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,534 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,253 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America invested 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sunbelt Inc holds 5,892 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 982,190 shares. Portland Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 292,707 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl accumulated 0.2% or 19,102 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore Communications has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Com accumulated 4,314 shares. 59,893 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Smith Salley & holds 1.51% or 195,181 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 32,481 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Conning holds 736,987 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 11.56% above currents $51.81 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, July 18. Macquarie Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, August 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM (IBM) Stock Looks to Have Reached a Good Entry Point – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Comm stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Retirement Of Alabama reported 414,361 shares. 8,374 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,280 shares. Kistler holds 0.29% or 4,944 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 1,057 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,400 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 2,690 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,494 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Int Grp holds 3.09M shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 5,814 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Yorktown & Research has 20,000 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Management has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,197 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 17.91% above currents $134.47 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.