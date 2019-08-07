Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered By $559,776 Its Kroger (KR) Position; Interocean Capital Boosted By $5.00 Million Its Hershey Co (HSY) Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Kroger (KR) stake by 10.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as Kroger (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 194,285 shares with $4.78 million value, down from 217,609 last quarter. Kroger now has $19.06B valuation. The stock increased 5.54% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 18.20 million shares traded or 91.50% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Interocean Capital Llc increased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 114.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 43,845 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 82,088 shares with $9.43M value, up from 38,243 last quarter. Hershey Co now has $32.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.42. About 500,329 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Invesco Currencyshares British stake by 7,294 shares to 10,866 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,034 shares and now owns 8,389 shares. Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Tuesday, July 30. $67.70 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL.

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14500 target in Friday, July 26 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by UBS. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $15500 target. Piper Jaffray downgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $340.47 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

