Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lifted J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Price Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Held by Btim Corp

Btim Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 23,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 504,847 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.41 million, up from 481,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin Group invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.77% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,154 shares. Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cordasco Fin Networks reported 0.02% stake. 3.05 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Richard C Young And Co Limited invested in 107,118 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Alta Mngmt Limited Co invested in 18,964 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability reported 42,278 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 113,492 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 2,293 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 498,009 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 37,444 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 34,375 shares to 227,926 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,899 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Autus Asset has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem holds 78,721 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Company holds 7,764 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cordasco, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 668 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd invested in 0.69% or 5,781 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 967,357 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 2,221 shares. 17,058 are held by Holderness Investments. Agf America Incorporated holds 1.91% or 52,943 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca reported 94,216 shares stake. Contravisory Inv Management reported 349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ipg Lc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Dominion Cap Management has 28,934 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 243,400 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com stated it has 263,589 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares to 4,701 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 23,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,285 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

