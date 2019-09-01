Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Increased Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position by $1.17 Million; Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stock Rose While Salzhauer Michael Raised Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 220,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,794 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 2.06M shares. Commerce Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Capital Investment Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd owns 2,715 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 390,244 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability owns 515,481 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com reported 9,166 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited accumulated 3,675 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 4,725 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt. Cibc World invested in 36,987 shares. Washington Trust State Bank holds 108 shares. Asset Management One Com accumulated 75,020 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,487 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).