Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Kroger (KR) Stake by $559,776; Share Value Declined; New South Capital Management Has Raised Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17M, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 798,342 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 194,285 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 217,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 109,638 shares to 262,458 shares, valued at $46.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 519,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.