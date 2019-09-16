Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $489,763 as Shares Declined; Van Den Berg Management I Holding in Apache (APA) Cut by $476,728

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.78 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.89% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 17.58M shares traded or 249.17% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 1.85 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 890 shares. 100,746 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0.37% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 58,755 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement accumulated 0.74% or 113,865 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 13,684 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 7,899 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 0.4% or 151,824 shares. Park Corp Oh has 53,506 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 67,155 are owned by Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Co. Next Financial Group owns 3,131 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 70,924 shares stake.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. The insider Meyer William Mark bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 219,604 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0.02% stake. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0.36% or 342,801 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 4,991 shares. Manchester Management Lc holds 11,422 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 12,096 shares in its portfolio. Com Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company New York invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 28,982 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 12,819 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Doliver LP invested in 2,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sns Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc owns 30,545 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.15% or 6,841 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares to 167,930 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).