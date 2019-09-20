Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Position in Xylem (XYL) as Share Value Declined; As Fastenal (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Saturna Capital Has Increased Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 76.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1,598 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134,000, down from 6,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 448,777 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. It closed at $32.4 lastly. It is down 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Lc Il has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,400 shares. Tcw Group has 24,523 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Johnson Finance Gru holds 0.01% or 4,922 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,316 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 18,161 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,621 shares. Chevy Chase Holding invested in 486,918 shares. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 7,435 shares. Cornerstone owns 1,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 193,050 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 151,847 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Mngmt reported 163,726 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 493,455 shares, valued at $64.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,060 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $150.38 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19,730 shares to 54,682 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 40,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community National Bank & Trust Na has 940 shares. Fmr Limited stated it has 2.62M shares. Fosun has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,120 shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 2,700 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 40 shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 5,867 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 218,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Finance Ltd Co accumulated 105,664 shares. Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 88,747 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 17,311 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Franklin reported 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Independent stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.08% or 24,790 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 70 shares.