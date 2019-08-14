Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.29 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed Stake by $766,800

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 7.20 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

