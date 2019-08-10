Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.29 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Caprock Group Increased Its Stake by $3.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 461.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 319,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 388,553 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 69,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,564 shares to 1,382 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: 50% Upside, But Wait For A Drop Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE shares set for seventh loss in eight days since Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 97,412 shares. Palouse Capital Inc, Washington-based fund reported 67,267 shares. The Michigan-based Exchange has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Synovus Corporation holds 0.05% or 288,438 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 362 shares stake. Covington Cap Management reported 195,348 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 1.10M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,218 shares. 318,071 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 168,059 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 60.45 million shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,646 shares. Crossvault Limited accumulated 18,059 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Korea holds 1.32 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Gru Inc has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 19,513 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 1.68M shares. Btc Cap Mngmt owns 0.98% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,908 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 14,292 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company owns 12,267 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.83% or 23,874 shares. 5,800 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Communications. Moreover, General American Investors Incorporated has 1.95% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 160,000 shares. Covington holds 1.02% or 133,978 shares in its portfolio. 186,599 were accumulated by Twin Incorporated. Golub Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 4,236 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely from Atlanta to Celebrate Super Bowl LIII and the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.