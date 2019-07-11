Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut By $559,776 Its Kroger (KR) Holding; Shorts at Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Lowered By 0.98%

Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) had a decrease of 0.98% in short interest. OAS’s SI was 35.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.98% from 35.69 million shares previously. With 8.36M avg volume, 4 days are for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS)’s short sellers to cover OAS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 4.03 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Kroger (KR) stake by 10.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as Kroger (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 194,285 shares with $4.78M value, down from 217,609 last quarter. Kroger now has $17.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 2.15M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability reported 27,136 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 143,740 shares. Oslo Asset As stated it has 6.61M shares or 8.95% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Lc accumulated 235,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moore Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 181,544 shares. Clearbridge Invests has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Spark Investment Mgmt holds 132,500 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited stated it has 125,128 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,089 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OAS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Market Perform” rating by IFS Securities on Tuesday, April 23. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Bank of America maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Guggenheim. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, June 21. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $26 target. Oppenheimer maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $28 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 10,900 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 1,316 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1.46M were reported by Hexavest. Amg National Tru Bancorp stated it has 90,286 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 10,013 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 164,928 shares. Andra Ap reported 283,300 shares stake. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 8,755 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 960 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 231,536 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.98M shares. 5,924 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 383,947 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. Shares for $107,437 were bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $334.57M for 12.91 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.