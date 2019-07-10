Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding; Neogen (NEOG) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stake by 123.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc acquired 6,555 shares as Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 11,870 shares with $2.13M value, up from 5,315 last quarter. Lam Research Corp. now has $28.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $187. About 492,056 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M

Neogen Corp (NEOG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 102 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 86 decreased and sold equity positions in Neogen Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 46.50 million shares, up from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neogen Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 66 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 52.39 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $14.43M for 55.20 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation for 6.35 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 436,426 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 1.81% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 393,684 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 29. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral” on Monday, July 8. Citigroup maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 10,594 shares to 42,478 valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) stake by 1,730 shares and now owns 49,163 shares. Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Management Lc owns 390,486 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 2,377 shares stake. Strategic Fincl invested in 0.41% or 16,499 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.19 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 29,301 shares. 2,301 are owned by Central Natl Bank. 1,230 are held by Apriem Advsrs. Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 265,595 shares. Hudock Cap Grp holds 0.01% or 137 shares. Bowling Mngmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,216 shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 515,481 shares. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 51 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 14,958 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.