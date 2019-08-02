Baker Ellis Asset Management Decreased Kroger (KR) Stake By $559,776; Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Sunoco LP (SUN) Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased Kroger (KR) stake by 10.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as Kroger (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 194,285 shares with $4.78M value, down from 217,609 last quarter. Kroger now has $17.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 9.06M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Sunoco Lp (SUN) stake by 41.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 77,386 shares as Sunoco Lp (SUN)’s stock rose 8.75%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 107,678 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 185,064 last quarter. Sunoco Lp now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 430,645 shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – ON A WEIGHTED-AVERAGE BASIS, FUEL MARGIN FOR ALL GALLONS SOLD IN QTR WAS 10.5 CENTS PER GALLON, COMPARED TO 14.5 CENTS PER GALLON; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO SUNOCO WITH RESPECT TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Total Gross Profit $296M; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q LOSS PER UNIT $3.74; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 08/03/2018 – Pennsylvania stops flows on Sunoco Mariner East 1 liquids pipe; 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stifel Starts Sunoco (SUN) at Hold – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These Unloved High-Yield Stocks Are About To Have Their Day In The Sun… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 17.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SUN’s profit will be $61.23 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.31% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sunoco LP had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 33,712 shares. Highland Lp holds 0.04% or 19,285 shares. Stifel holds 10,105 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 741,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.04% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 34,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 173,015 shares. Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.02% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Raymond James Finance owns 0.02% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 120,186 shares. 37,706 are held by Citigroup. Fmr Ltd holds 37,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability owns 481,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research Inc owns 0.16% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 266,680 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 32,410 shares or 0% of the stock.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 23,302 shares to 490,468 valued at $22.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) stake by 504,064 shares and now owns 530,103 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 196,387 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 2,516 shares in its portfolio. Smead Capital Mgmt Inc reported 2.6% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd has 152,778 shares. Jensen Mgmt holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 36,110 shares. Assetmark reported 6,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,491 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 2.98 million shares stake. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Central Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0.01% stake. Hexavest reported 1.46M shares stake. Systematic Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 91,900 shares. Axa has 489,802 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, May 29. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.