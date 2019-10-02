Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $307,020; Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined While Westpac Banking Has Boosted Position

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 100,215 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.82B, up from 82,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 1.34 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 36,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 40,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 1.29M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 175 shares to 13,329 shares, valued at $534.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,721 shares, and cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,313 shares to 253,178 shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 12.99 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.