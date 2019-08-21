Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Shares Rose; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Price Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Stake by $1.60 Million

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 1.79 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 3.27 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Us Financial Bank De reported 10,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading reported 62,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 201,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management accumulated 100 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 127,204 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt holds 0.03% or 133,748 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) reported 96,919 shares stake. Group has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.11 million shares stake. 251,600 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorp. Whittier Tru holds 558 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 24,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Inc reported 125,000 shares. Moon Capital Limited Partnership invested in 5.78% or 694,489 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.13 million for 6.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

